Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy at times today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out cool with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Sunshine and a bit of a breeze out of the south and southwest will warm things up quickly this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Even warmer through midweek. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will reach near 80 degrees, feeling more like spring than fall. The next cold front arrives Wednesday night. There is a slight chance for rain late Wednesday ahead of the front and a slightly better chance along the front early Thursday morning. However, not all of East Texas will see the rain with this front. Everyone will see a cool down with highs back in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.