Mayor of Tyler shares government experience with Tyler ISD elementary students

Mayor Don Warren speaks to Clarkston Elementary students
Mayor Don Warren speaks to Clarkston Elementary students(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mayor Don Warren make some school lessons a little more real for Tyler ISD students on Monday.

Warren explained the election process to students and what he does as the mayor as a way to illustrate the lessons they are learning in class.

“You put a face and you put a fist bump and things like that with the person, and it makes it real realistic for them,” Principal Tara Hinton said.

Second grade science and history teacher Michelle Aldridge came up with the idea of bringing Mayor Warren to the school to further enhance their lesson plan.

“Make the real world connection that he’s not just the picture. Even the president and the governor they’re not just pictures in our textbook that we’re learning about,” Aldridge said.

“Maybe one day one of you guys will be mayor, or governor, or president, or whatever. But you can be whatever you want to be,” Warren said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

