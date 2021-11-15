East Texas Now Business Break
Lone Star police arrest suspect in abduction incident

Lone Star Police Department
Lone Star Police Department(LONE STAR PD Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Lone Star Police Department announced they have recovered a female who was allegedly abducted recently.

The police department stated in a social media post that the suspect was located a residence on Alamo Street and apprehended after warrants were issued. The social media post also indicated that the abduction occurred when the female gave the suspect, who she did not know, a ride in her vehicle.

The suspect is facing the charges of Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

