East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects

By Jeff Chavez and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Gilmer is planning on using money from a federal grant as well as funds raised through a bond to fund several substantial projects.

The projects include a ballpark complex, a possible skate park, and other things to advance outdoor sports opportunities such as disk golf.

KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with city manager Greg Hutson about the master plan.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies after motorcycle leaves FM 729 in Marion County, hits pole
Pictured is the approximately 200 grams of cocaine that was seized during an arrest by a...
Henderson police officer arrests driver after search turns up 200 grams of cocaine
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department

Latest News

Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects
Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects
Crash at Gilmer Road and Loop 281
Scene cleared at wreck on Gilmer Road at Loop 281 in Longview
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,083 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek