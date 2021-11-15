Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looking for much warmer than normal temperatures through Wednesday as we prepare for another cold front overnight Wednesday/Thursday early morning. Low temperatures should be near 60 degrees on Tuesday/Wednesday mornings with high temperatures expected to rise into the lower 80s each day. The cold front moves through overnight Tuesday/early Wednesday morning cooling us down to more normal temperatures. Rain chances ramp up late on Wednesday and continue through dawn on Thursday with a few isolated thundershowers possible. Most should be just showers. Winds will remain rather breezy through Thursday. South to Southwest winds Tue/Wed at 15-20 mph with higher gusts on Tuesday, then 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. A NE wind on Thursday should be at 15-20 mph with a few gusts near 30 mph. Another cold front on Sunday will keep the fall like temperatures around. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday as well as early on Monday morning. Have a great Monday.

