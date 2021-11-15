David Dykes named interim senior pastor of Mobberly Baptist Church in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday, Mobberly Baptist Church held a Church Business Meeting to vote to affirm Dr. David Dykes as the interim senior pastor. With more than 750 members in attendance between the Longview and Marshall campuses, the membership unanimously voted for Dykes.

Dr. Dykes has been preaching since 1970 and pastored churches in Alabama before coming to pastor Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler in 1991. After serving as senior pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church for over 30 years, Dykes retired in August of 2021. He now serves as pastor emeritus of Green Acres.

In a letter to the church membership, Dykes wrote: “I pledge to love you, lead you and faithfully preach God’s Word to you until Jesus returns or until God brings you your next senior pastor. God has already chosen him, and in His perfect timing, he will come. Until then, God wants to prepare the church and the next pastor for that wonderful day.”

Dykes assumed his official duties as interim senior pastor Monday. The Pastor Search Committee continues their search for Mobberly’s next senior pastor.

“I am excited about Pastor David’s coming to Mobberly as our Interim Senior Pastor,” Andy Hill, Mobberly’s Executive Pastor of Ministries, said. “He is a gifted leader and preacher. His sermons are personal, timely and engaging. His experience and tenure as a pastor will be invaluable to our church, staff and community as we wait for our next senior pastor.”

