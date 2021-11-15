East Texas Now Business Break
Camp County homeowner shoots man suspected of breaking into shed

Camp County Sheriff's Office
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Camp County Sheriff’s Office reported that an area homeowner shot a man suspected of attempting to steal tools from a shed.

A Camp County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched at 4:40 a.m. to a residence on a Camp County road. The homeowner stated that he heard a truck with a loud exhaust driving down the dead end road in front of his house at around 4:30 a.m. before hearing the engine turn off in the road in front of his house. A short time later, the homeowner stated he heard a noise outside and observed a male subject breaking into his storage shed. The reports states the homeowner grabbed his shotgun and went out and confronted the subject who was allegedly breaking into the building with tools belonging to the homeowner.

“He shot the intruder. However, the man got up and they then struggled for the gun. The suspect was shot again before he managed to take the gun and flee,” Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou said.

Investigator Randy Huggins joined Deputy Perez at the scene. Several tools were found that belonged to the homeowner as well as several spots of blood from the suspect.

“At this point we did not know the identity of the suspect,” Cortelyou said. “We contacted all the area hospitals and law enforcement. We got a call later that morning from the Tyler Police Department saying there was a gunshot victim at UT Main Hospital.”

The report states that Huggins went to UT Health - Tyler and identified the suspect as 39-year-old Tony Gross.

