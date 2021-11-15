East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Duck hunters find body of missing Etoile woman in creek

Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County...
Jennifer Reppond was last seen at about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman who had been missing for a week was found in a creek on Sunday by some duck hunters.

Jennifer Reppond, 42, from Etoile, was found Sunday afternoon inside her vehicle on FM 226 at Moss Creek.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said he received a phone call around 4 p.m. Sunday after three teenage boys who were duck hunting came upon a white SUV that was down in the creek.

Law enforcement and EMS responded to the scene. Jennifer Reppond was found deceased inside the SUV. Bridges said it appears that the vehicle had been there for several days.

Due to the depth of the creek, it took several hours to remove the SUV. Investigators and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted an investigation. At this time there is no foul play suspected that caused the SUV to leave the roadway (FM 226) and crash into the creek.

Reppond was reported missing to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8. She was last seen driving her white Chevy Tahoe leaving a residence on Sunday in Etoile.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Kerry Don Williamson responded to the scene and an autopsy was ordered. The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Longview man dies after motorcycle leaves FM 729 in Marion County, hits pole
Pictured is the approximately 200 grams of cocaine that was seized during an arrest by a...
Henderson police officer arrests driver after search turns up 200 grams of cocaine
Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department

Latest News

Green Acres Baptist Church Pastor David Dykes, seen here in a previous interview with KLTV,...
David Dykes named interim senior pastor of Mobberly Baptist Church in East Texas
Crash at Gilmer Road and Loop 281
Traffic diverted after crash on Gilmer Road at Loop 281 in Longview
Camp County Sheriff's Office
Camp County homeowner shoots man suspected of breaking into shed
George Richey and McCann Road
Stoplight planned for George Richey/McCann Road intersection in Longview