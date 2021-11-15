East Texas Now Business Break
Amarillo Police: 1 person with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after shooting at O’Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reily's Auto Parts
O'Reily's Auto Parts(Jacob Cain KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said one person was seriously injured in a shooting at the O’Reilly Auto Parts near I-40 and Grand Street.

The person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been apprehend at this time, according to APD.

NewsChannel10 crews are on the scene.

A witness at the scene told NewsChannel 10 they heard multiple gunshots.

Few details are available at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

