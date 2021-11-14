East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Veterans Day weekend observance focuses on helping veterans

A Veterans Day event was held at Longview's Heritage Plaza Saturday. (Source: Bb Hallmark, KLTV...
A Veterans Day event was held at Longview's Heritage Plaza Saturday. (Source: Bb Hallmark, KLTV Staff)(Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A continuation of the Veterans Day weekend observance was held in one East Texas city Saturday at Longview’s Heritage Plaza. It was a Veterans Day weekend observance, with a mission.

Organized by Vietnam veteran Larry James Smith, it was about helping veterans with things like assistance programs through instruction on navigating apps and websites.

It was also about empowering young men with life-skills and positive attitudes and honoring veterans for their service.

“It’s a great day because this is the week we are recognizing our veterans. Those that are still with us as well as those that have given their lives for the freedoms we now enjoy,” said pastor Willie Marshall.

“Anything the veterans want to do in the veterans zone, we’re going to take care of that too. Why not? People need a hand up sometimes, and not just a hand out,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County
Source: Gray News Media
‘All clear for everyone:’ Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders lifted in Van Zandt, Henderson counties
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Gilmer woman dies in Upshur County crash
Shanika L. Dunn
Longview woman arrested for aggravated assault after alleged cutting

Latest News

Marines and their families gather in Tyler to celebrate 264 year of the Marine Corps.
Rose City Marine Corps League hosts ball to celebrate 264 years
Cozad Insurance in Lindale hosted a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday. (Source: Bob...
Boy Scouts help group give proper honors to retire American flags
Due to the pandemic, more residents are needing help from Toys for Tots this holiday season.
Angelina County Toys for Tots organization reports higher number of applicants
Mark in Texas History: Southland paper mills