Veterans Day weekend observance focuses on helping veterans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A continuation of the Veterans Day weekend observance was held in one East Texas city Saturday at Longview’s Heritage Plaza. It was a Veterans Day weekend observance, with a mission.

Organized by Vietnam veteran Larry James Smith, it was about helping veterans with things like assistance programs through instruction on navigating apps and websites.

It was also about empowering young men with life-skills and positive attitudes and honoring veterans for their service.

“It’s a great day because this is the week we are recognizing our veterans. Those that are still with us as well as those that have given their lives for the freedoms we now enjoy,” said pastor Willie Marshall.

“Anything the veterans want to do in the veterans zone, we’re going to take care of that too. Why not? People need a hand up sometimes, and not just a hand out,” Smith said.

