Texas Wing Civil Air Patrol Headquarters hosts Airman Leadership School for cadets

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas Wing Civil Air Patrol hosted their Airman Leadership School Program this weekend. Men and women as young as 12 years old learned everything from leadership skills, to character development.

Sunday was an exciting day for participating cadets as they graduated the weekend’s Airman Leadership School instruction at the Civil Air Patrol national headquarters in Nacogdoches. Rushton Trees has been involved with Civil Air Patrol for the last five years. He said he joined for the leadership experience.

“Before I joined CAP I was a lot more timid, I was what people would call an introvert and cap has allowed me to just blossom, to bloom. I’ve become a lot better of a leadership person. In fact this is my third airman leadership school as staff,” Trees said.

Four years ago, Cadet Deputy Commander for Operations Craig Petrin was doing the exact same training as these cadets, now he’s the one teaching them.

“The cadet programs which all focus on the fitness, leadership education, aerospace education, and then a character development. So as a cadet we have those four main missions to try to work on and improve ourselves to be leaders for America,” Petrin said.

Sally Listrude participated in this weekend’s training and said the skills she learned helped her to gain confidence.

“I wanted to join and come here because I need help with guide on training and I wanted to learn how to be a leader,” Listrude said.

Trees said to the cadets the airman leadership is one of the first steps to hopefully many in their civil air patrol journey. This is the case for thirteen year old student Yonas Ronberg.

“We learned about really a lot. We learned about making presentations, drill a lot of drill, we learned about discipline. Discipline was very big,” Ronberg said.

The three main missions for civil air patrol are emergency services, cadet programs, and aerospace education.

