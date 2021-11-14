East Texas Now Business Break
Rose City Marine Corps League hosts ball to celebrate 264 years

Marines and their families gather in Tyler to celebrate 264 year of the Marine Corps.
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United States Marine Corps celebrated its 246th birthday last week.

In honor of the special milestone, the Rose City Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1354 hosted a birthday ball this evening.

They had dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and a special guest speaker.

All branches of the U.S. military were welcome to attend.

“We pick on one another but we enjoy each other’s comradery. We talk about things of the past, things of the future, kids, our family, what we got going on now, how people are doing, things of that nature. It’s a way to catch up but also have an outstanding evening with fellowship,” said Phillip Dickerson, the commandant of the Rose City Marine Corps League.

This year, they were able to have friends and family join the celebration. Last year, due to the pandemic, only Marines gathered for a small event.

