East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident that occurred on South St.

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are investigating an incident on South Street in which a person in a moving vehicle shot at another vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the incident occurred sometime between 3:35 and 3:41 a.m. near the intersection of the 3800 block of South and Fredonia streets.

The media report did not indicate whether anyone was injured in the shooting incident, which is being investigated as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

‘This case is still under investigation,” the media report stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry
Source: Gray News Media
‘All clear for everyone:’ Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders lifted in Van Zandt, Henderson counties
Shanika L. Dunn
Longview woman arrested for aggravated assault after alleged cutting
Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County
Police lights.
Mineola ISD police arrest 2 suspects in connection with bomb threat made to high school

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department
A Veterans Day event was held at Longview's Heritage Plaza Saturday. (Source: Bb Hallmark, KLTV...
Veterans Day weekend observance focuses on helping veterans
Marines and their families gather in Tyler to celebrate 264 year of the Marine Corps.
Rose City Marine Corps League hosts ball to celebrate 264 years
Cozad Insurance in Lindale hosted a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday. (Source: Bob...
Boy Scouts help group give proper honors to retire American flags