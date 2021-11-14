East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning after he allegedly crashed into three parked vehicles on West Main Street.

Andrew Quentin Fyfe, of Fort Polk, Louisiana, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a third-degree felony intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the wreck occurred at about 12:31 a.m. Sunday morning. Sgt. Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department said Fyfe, the driver of a passenger car, struck three vehicles – two pickups and an SUV – that were in the police department’s front parking lot.

The passenger in Fyfe’s vehicle suffered “serious” injuries that were not life-threatening, Handy said.

NPD officers arrested Fyfe after he performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the media report stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry
Source: Gray News Media
‘All clear for everyone:’ Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders lifted in Van Zandt, Henderson counties
Shanika L. Dunn
Longview woman arrested for aggravated assault after alleged cutting
Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County
Police lights.
Mineola ISD police arrest 2 suspects in connection with bomb threat made to high school

Latest News

Police lights.
Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident that occurred on South St.
A Veterans Day event was held at Longview's Heritage Plaza Saturday. (Source: Bb Hallmark, KLTV...
Veterans Day weekend observance focuses on helping veterans
Marines and their families gather in Tyler to celebrate 264 year of the Marine Corps.
Rose City Marine Corps League hosts ball to celebrate 264 years
Cozad Insurance in Lindale hosted a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday. (Source: Bob...
Boy Scouts help group give proper honors to retire American flags