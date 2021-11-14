East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview man dies after motorcycle leaves FM 729 in Marion County, hits pole

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died after the motorcycle he was driving veered off FM 729 in Marion County and struck a pole.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to the crash at about 4:17 p.m. Saturday. The wreck occurred about 13 miles west of Jefferson.

The preliminary crash report shows that Michael Moore, 58, was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson west on FM 729. For an unknown reason, the Harley Davidson left the road and hit a pole, the press release stated.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to a local funeral home.

“The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is currently available,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry
Source: Gray News Media
‘All clear for everyone:’ Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders lifted in Van Zandt, Henderson counties
Shanika L. Dunn
Longview woman arrested for aggravated assault after alleged cutting
Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County
Police lights.
Mineola ISD police arrest 2 suspects in connection with bomb threat made to high school

Latest News

Cadets graduate Airman Leadership School
Texas Wing Civil Air Patrol Headquarters hosts Airman Leadership School for cadets
The Foster Collective's 'Be the Light' sign lit up to help raise awareness about foster care in...
‘Be the Light’ campaign in East Texas raises awareness about foster care crisis
Pictured is the approximately 200 grams of cocaine that was seized during an arrest by a...
Henderson police officer arrests driver after search turns up 200 grams of cocaine
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man arrested after he allegedly crashed into 3 vehicles at Nacogdoches Police Department