Longview man dies after motorcycle leaves FM 729 in Marion County, hits pole

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died after the motorcycle he was driving veered off FM 729 in Marion County and struck a pole.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to the crash at about 4:17 p.m. Saturday. The wreck occurred about 13 miles west of Jefferson.

The preliminary crash report shows that Michael Moore, 58, was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson west on FM 729. For an unknown reason, the Harley Davidson left the road and hit a pole, the press release stated.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to a local funeral home.

“The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is currently available,” the press release stated.

