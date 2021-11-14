East Texas Now Business Break
Henderson police officer arrests driver after search turns up 200 grams of cocaine

Pictured is the approximately 200 grams of cocaine that was seized during an arrest by a...
Pictured is the approximately 200 grams of cocaine that was seized during an arrest by a Henderson PD officer. (Source: Henderson Police Department Facebook page)(Henderson Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson police officer arrested an individual Friday after a traffic stop search turned up about 200 grams of cocaine hidden in a vehicle’s dash.

According to a post on the Henderson Police Department Facebook page, an HPD officer was working as part of a joint task force with the Mt. Enterprise city marshal when he spotted the driver of a vehicle making a traffic violation.

“The officer then conducted a traffic stop, and during the stop, the officer observed several indicators consistent with criminal activity,” the Facebook post stated.

At that point, the Henderson PD officer asked for and got permission to search the vehicle. During the search, the HPD officer found about 200 grams of cocaine hidden in the vehicle’s dash, the Facebook post stated.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Rusk County jail, where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams, which is a first-degree felony.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

