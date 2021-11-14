East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Boy Scouts help group give proper honors to retire American flags

Cozad Insurance in Lindale hosted a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday. (Source: Bob...
Cozad Insurance in Lindale hosted a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday. (Source: Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff)(Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The mood was solemn today in Lindale as a collection of Old Glory flags was given proper retirement.

For the past five years, the Cozad Insurance Group in Lindale has kept a tradition of trading old, tattered flags for new ones.

With the help of Boy Scout Troop 351 of Lindale, 239 flags that were collected since June were given proper honors in a retirement ceremony.

Cozad replaced all flags collected with new flags.

The group sees the time-honored importance of how a flag should be retired.

“It’s always a great thing; when people bring in a flag, they’ll tell us stories like it flew over our ranch arena. Or this was my father’s flag, and he fought in the Korean war. Different things like that. And it’s always neat to hear those stories,” said event organizer Jeremy Cozad.

The scouts were able to earn merit badges for participating in the ceremony.

Since 2016, 961 flags have been properly retired through this event.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County
Source: Gray News Media
‘All clear for everyone:’ Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders lifted in Van Zandt, Henderson counties
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Gilmer woman dies in Upshur County crash
Shanika L. Dunn
Longview woman arrested for aggravated assault after alleged cutting

Latest News

A Veterans Day event was held at Longview's Heritage Plaza Saturday. (Source: Bb Hallmark, KLTV...
Veterans Day weekend observance focuses on helping veterans
Marines and their families gather in Tyler to celebrate 264 year of the Marine Corps.
Rose City Marine Corps League hosts ball to celebrate 264 years
Due to the pandemic, more residents are needing help from Toys for Tots this holiday season.
Angelina County Toys for Tots organization reports higher number of applicants
Mark in Texas History: Southland paper mills