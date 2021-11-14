Boy Scouts help group give proper honors to retire American flags

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The mood was solemn today in Lindale as a collection of Old Glory flags was given proper retirement.

For the past five years, the Cozad Insurance Group in Lindale has kept a tradition of trading old, tattered flags for new ones.

With the help of Boy Scout Troop 351 of Lindale, 239 flags that were collected since June were given proper honors in a retirement ceremony.

Cozad replaced all flags collected with new flags.

The group sees the time-honored importance of how a flag should be retired.

“It’s always a great thing; when people bring in a flag, they’ll tell us stories like it flew over our ranch arena. Or this was my father’s flag, and he fought in the Korean war. Different things like that. And it’s always neat to hear those stories,” said event organizer Jeremy Cozad.

The scouts were able to earn merit badges for participating in the ceremony.

Since 2016, 961 flags have been properly retired through this event.

