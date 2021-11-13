East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and firefighters are at the scene of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and East Gentry Parkway.

Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said one of the vehicles involved rolled over and took out a signal light. He added that the signal light at that intersection is now flashing red, and City of Tyler employees are heading to the scene to repair the signal light.

There is no word at this time regarding how many people were injured.

Motorists traveling that part should exercise caution and expect delays. If possible, find alternate routes until the wreck is cleared.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County
Source: Gray News Media
Large gas leak affects counties of Van Zandt, Henderson
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Gilmer woman dies in Upshur County crash
Shanika L. Dunn
Longview woman arrested for aggravated assault after alleged cutting

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 11-13-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
City of Bullard under boil water notice
Gas leak affects portions of counties of Van Zandt, Henderson
Gas leak affects residents in counties of Van Zandt, Henderson
Kitten at SPCA of East Texas preparing to be adopted.
East Texas animal rescues, shelters asking for public’s help as cold weather approaches