Tyler police officers, firefighters working major wreck at intersection of Broadway, Gentry

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and firefighters are at the scene of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and East Gentry Parkway.

Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said one of the vehicles involved rolled over and took out a signal light. He added that the signal light at that intersection is now flashing red, and City of Tyler employees are heading to the scene to repair the signal light.

There is no word at this time regarding how many people were injured.

Motorists traveling that part should exercise caution and expect delays. If possible, find alternate routes until the wreck is cleared.

