Mineola ISD police arrest 2 suspects in connection with bomb threat made to high school

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a bomb threat that was made via a phone call to Mineola High School staff Thursday morning, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

“This afternoon, the Mineola ISD Police Department arrested two individuals that were charged with 3rd-degree felony terroristic threat for their suspected role in a bomb threat that was made to Mineola High School on Thursday morning,” Mineola ISD Superintendent Cody Mize wrote in the Facebook post.’

Two suspects were booked in to the Wood County Jail on similar charges Friday. Marzja Christopher Hisle and Larry Jaxon Holland-Lacey, both of Mineola, were charged with terroristic threat to impair public or government service. Each man’s bond amount was set at $20,000.

Pictured ae Marzja Hislet (left) and Larry Holland-Lacey. (Source: Wood County Jail) (Wood County Jail)

In the Facebook post, Mize thanked the Mineola ISD Police Department, Constable Kelly Smith, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during the investigation.

In a previous post on the Mineola ISD Facebook page, Mize said that a person called in a bomb threat to the high school’s staff at about 10:04 p.m. Thursday.

“As a result, staff and students were evacuated from the building and a thorough search was conducted by first responders,” the Facebook post stated. “Once the facility was determined clear, students and staff were allowed to return for instruction. This is an ongoing investigation, and all threats will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

