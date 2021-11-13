East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (CNN) - A California man had a shocking surprise when he found some uninvited guests at his home last month.

Some bears made themselves at home in his house.

While the mama bear was outside watching the house, her two cubs were inside ransacking the home and eating the man’s chicken.

“I see a bear in my kitchen and...he’s eating my Kentucky Fried Chicken,” John Holden said.

When Holden first arrived, he saw that his front door was open and the mama bear was sitting outside. When she would not move, he ran past her into his house.

“I was very concerned about my pets at the time, so I guess I wasn’t thinking clearly. I just wanted to get in here and make sure they were OK,” Holden said.

While one cub devoured his bucket of chicken on the kitchen counter, Holden saw another ransacking the house.

In the meantime, he realized one of his parakeets was missing and so was his dog, Woody. At this time, he was just focused on getting the bears out.

“I did everything I could do to make noise to try to get them to leave. They were very stubborn,” Holden said.

After a few minutes, the two cubs decided to make an exit and join their mother outside.

“They were very happy. They rested. They definitely enjoyed their visit at my house,” Holden said.

He then turned his attention to finding his pets.

Sadly, his parakeet is gone, but Woody is back home. Woody got out of the house when the bears came, but a neighbor driving by found him and brought him home.

Holden is thankful his family was not at home when the bears arrived.

Although bears are part of his community, he will be making sure they won’t be making themselves comfortable inside his home again.

“Definitely make sure all your doors and windows are securely fastened when you have fresh food in the house that a bear can smell, especially KFC,” Holden said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County
American Eagle flight
American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light
Billy Chemirmir, 46.
Dallas man previously arrested in death of 81-year-old charged with killing 11 more elderly women

Latest News

City of Bullard under boil water notice
Gas leak affects portions of counties of Van Zandt, Henderson
Gas leak affects residents in counties of Van Zandt, Henderson
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
Kitten at SPCA of East Texas preparing to be adopted.
East Texas animal rescues, shelters asking for public’s help as cold weather approaches