East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview woman arrested for aggravated assault after alleged cutting

Shanika L. Dunn
Shanika L. Dunn(Gregg County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut another woman Friday.

Police say Shanika L. Dunn, 39, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It happened after they were called to a local hospital to see a victim who had arrived by private vehicle. Police say that the incident had happened in the 2300 block of Dunbar Dr. in Longview.

After investigating, they were able to secure a warrant and arrest Dunn. She is held in the Gregg County Jail on $25,000 bond.

According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County
American Eagle flight
American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light
Billy Chemirmir, 46.
Dallas man previously arrested in death of 81-year-old charged with killing 11 more elderly women

Latest News

Salvation Army
Tyler Salvation Army rings in holiday fundraising
Longview City Manager
Longview city manager announces retirement at city council meeting
Cherokee County Airport
Expansion project continues at Cherokee County Airport
The Tyler Junior College Trombone Choir performed at the Salvation Army Christmas Kick-Off....
Tyler Salvation Army rings in holiday fundraising with kettles, angels