Longview woman arrested for aggravated assault after alleged cutting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut another woman Friday.

Police say Shanika L. Dunn, 39, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It happened after they were called to a local hospital to see a victim who had arrived by private vehicle. Police say that the incident had happened in the 2300 block of Dunbar Dr. in Longview.

After investigating, they were able to secure a warrant and arrest Dunn. She is held in the Gregg County Jail on $25,000 bond.

According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.