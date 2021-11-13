Longview woman arrested for aggravated assault after alleged cutting
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut another woman Friday.
Police say Shanika L. Dunn, 39, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It happened after they were called to a local hospital to see a victim who had arrived by private vehicle. Police say that the incident had happened in the 2300 block of Dunbar Dr. in Longview.
After investigating, they were able to secure a warrant and arrest Dunn. She is held in the Gregg County Jail on $25,000 bond.
According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
