East Texas animal rescues, shelters asking for public’s help as cold weather approaches

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With colder weather and the holidays upon us, this time of year tends to be more chaotic for animal rescues.

East Texas animal organizations are calling on the public to help them out and help the animals.

The SPCA of East Texas is getting an increase in phone calls from people needing help with animals. Deborah Dobbs, the President and founder of the SPCA of East Texas, said some of this is because of the holidays.

“As the weather gets colder the calls will increase, they’ve already started to increase, because there’s a level of concern, I think, more so when the temperatures are extreme,” Dobbs said.

The SPCA is nearly at capacity.

“Our total program right now is hovering right at 200 animals. We stay at between 80 and 100 dogs and 80 and 100 cats. That’s high for us; we’re always asking for foster homes,” Dobbs said.

Over at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, Executive Director Gayle Helms said they aren’t necessarily getting more calls, but adoptions are down.

“For us to be able to have room for new animals to come in we have to have those adoptions which opens up the kennels for more dogs and cats to come in,” Helms said.

Helms said statistics show that one female dog and her offspring of six years can produce as many as 67,000 puppies.

“So if we could just get people to spay and neuter, we wouldn’t have that problem. But until we get everybody to be responsible and to spay and neuter, there’s always going to be a need for shelters,” Helms said.

Fostering is also an option for the SPCA.

“For example Cleo is ready for a foster family, and as soon as someone steps up and qualifies to foster, we are going to open this kennel up and say yes again,” Dobbs said. “And every time these kennels open up, we can say yes.”

With the holidays coming up, Helms said they expect to see adoptions pick up, but she recommends getting the pet before or after the holidays so there’s not as much chaos for the animals to adjust to.

