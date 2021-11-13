East Texans recall moments during Friday night’s gas leak

VAN ZANDT, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are not yet saying what caused a gas leak that impacted two East Texas counties and caused residents to either evacuate or shelter in place.

It was a long night for residents in Henderson and Van Zandt counties. Those in Henderson County were given the clearance to go home last night, but many in the southwestern part of Van Zandt County sheltered in place or had to wait to return home until 9 Saturday morning.

“I got up this morning and called around, and they said it was safe to get on back. So that’s what we did; we came on back. You can still smell it, just not near as bad. We left last night and it’d take your breath away,” said Darrell Alldredge, who lives in Van Zandt County.

As of this morning, County Road 2816 at Farm to Market 3080 was still blocked off to residents. Alldredge and his family live near the intersection and say the gas leak sounded like a jet engine.

“Stuck my head out this back door and whoa, yeah, I smell it now. Wow. So I told her, get your stuff together, we’re getting out of here,” Alldredge said.

They headed to Athens for the night.

Charles Davis, who lives up the road, was at dinner in Canton when he began getting calls about a possible gas leak and people needing to leave. They were told to shelter in place.

“We tried to stick it out. That was at about 8 o’clock when we got home. But by 10 o’clock it stunk so bad in the house neither one of us could hardly breathe,” Davis said.

The two drove about five miles to Canton where they stayed with family. They got back to their house around 8:30 this morning.

“By the time we got here, we couldn’t smell anything until we opened our front door and it’s terrible in the house. It still stinks in there. I’ve been trying to air it out for the last hour or so,” Davis said.

According to Van Zandt County Emergency Management, the cause of the gas leak is still under investigation.

