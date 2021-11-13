East Texas Now Business Break
City of Eustace evacuated due to Van Zandt County gas leak

Source: Gray News Media
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large gas leak has resulted in the evacuation of the city of Eustace.

The Henderson County Senior Citizens building and Living for the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens are currently available for residents seeking shelter.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix is advising residents to shelter in place, however residents who have already evacuated should not return until given the all-clear. Residents who are sheltering in place are instructed to keep all windows and doors closed and turn off air conditioning units. Hendrix said he is still waiting on information from the gas company to know how long this will be in place.

Hendrix said the gas leak was discovered around 8:15 p.m. in the southwest portion of the county and is affecting Henderson county as well.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

