City of Bullard under boil water notice

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard has issued a boil water notice.

From the City of Bullard:

Due to a water main break, a boil water notice has been issued for areas near HWY 69 East from 344 including:

- Inwood Dr

- Almarion St

- Brentwood Dr

- Cherokee Dr

- Meadows Subdivision

- Pecan Valley Ranch

- Pecan Park Dr

- Hickory Ln

- Windswept Dr

- Timberline Dr

- Rollingwood Dr

Please follow the guidelines listed on the TCEQ website here -->

https://www.tceq.texas.gov/.../drin.../boil-water-notices...

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Wells, Utilities Director, at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 or by email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.

Updates will be posted on our City of Bullard Facebook page.

