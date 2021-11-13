City of Bullard under boil water notice
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard has issued a boil water notice.
From the City of Bullard:
Due to a water main break, a boil water notice has been issued for areas near HWY 69 East from 344 including:
- Inwood Dr
- Almarion St
- Brentwood Dr
- Cherokee Dr
- Meadows Subdivision
- Pecan Valley Ranch
- Pecan Park Dr
- Hickory Ln
- Windswept Dr
- Timberline Dr
- Rollingwood Dr
Please follow the guidelines listed on the TCEQ website here -->
https://www.tceq.texas.gov/.../drin.../boil-water-notices...
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Wells, Utilities Director, at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 or by email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.
Updates will be posted on our City of Bullard Facebook page.
