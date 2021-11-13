East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Bullard under boil water notice

(WCJB)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard has issued a boil water notice.

From the City of Bullard:

Due to a water main break, a boil water notice has been issued for areas near HWY 69 East from 344 including:

- Inwood Dr

- Almarion St

- Brentwood Dr

- Cherokee Dr

- Meadows Subdivision

- Pecan Valley Ranch

- Pecan Park Dr

- Hickory Ln

- Windswept Dr

- Timberline Dr

- Rollingwood Dr

Please follow the guidelines listed on the TCEQ website here -->

https://www.tceq.texas.gov/.../drin.../boil-water-notices...

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Wells, Utilities Director, at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 or by email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.

Updates will be posted on our City of Bullard Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County
American Eagle flight
American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light
Billy Chemirmir, 46.
Dallas man previously arrested in death of 81-year-old charged with killing 11 more elderly women

Latest News

Gas leak affects portions of counties of Van Zandt, Henderson
Gas leak affects residents in counties of Van Zandt, Henderson
Kitten at SPCA of East Texas preparing to be adopted.
East Texas animal rescues, shelters asking for public’s help as cold weather approaches
Longview City Manager
Longview city manager announces retirement at city council meeting
Salvation Army
Tyler Salvation Army rings in holiday fundraising