East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

3 snow leopards at Nebraska zoo die from COVID-19 complications

Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19(10/11 NOW)
By KOLN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19, the zoo announced Friday afternoon.

According to KOLN, the zoo announced on Oct. 13 that two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards tested positive for COVID-19 after showing signs of the virus. The two tigers have since recovered.

Veterinary staff at the zoo cared “tirelessly” for the snow leopards in an effort to save them before they passed away, according to a release from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

A spokesperson for the zoo said, “We know how much each of our animals means to our community inside and outside of the zoo. It is very tough to lose any animal unexpectedly, especially one as rare and loved as the snow leopard. We are all heartbroken by the loss of Ranney, Everest, and Makalu and we are grieving together.”

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo remains open to the public and says they will continue to seriously follow COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County
American Eagle flight
American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light
Source: Gray News Media
Chapel Hill student died in 5-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31, superintendent confirms

Latest News

Salvation Army
Salvation Army Christmas Kickoff
Longview City Manager
Longview City Manager To Retire
Boil water notice issued for Ebenezer Water Supply
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case