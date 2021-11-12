East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Tyler Salvation Army kicks off its Kettle, Angel Tree drives

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Trombone Choir performed at the Tyler Salvation Army Kick-Off on Friday. The Christmas Kick-Off launches Salvation Army’s Kettle and Angel Tree drives.

This holiday season, 43 locations will be hosting the iconic red kettle as volunteers ring a bell to raise money for The Salvation Army with the goal set at $370,000. This year, each kettle stand will have a QR Code and an NFC tag which will allow donors to use Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and PayPal rather than dropping cash or coins in the kettle.

