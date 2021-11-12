WEBXTRA: East Texas Food Bank hosting Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There is still plenty of time to head out to Bergfield Park in Tyler for a little holiday fun.

The East Texas Food Bank is hosting the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast at 5:30 p.m. today.

It’s a free event and everyone is welcome. There is going to be a showing of the Charlie Brown Holiday Classic and a goody bag of treats and foods from the movie.

Organizers told East Texas News that there may even be a special guest in attendance.

“We are going to have a special guest I do believe,” said Rebecca Berkely with the East Texas Food Bank. Snoopy will be making an appearance, and we would also love for people that are coming out to maybe bring a plastic jar of peanut butter, so we are collecting that right now. It’s a great source of protein for people and that is something that they can do if they would like to give back tonight.”

The is the 11th year that East Texas Food Bank has hosted The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast. They canceled the event last year due to the COVID pandemic.

