East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: East Texas Food Bank hosting Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There is still plenty of time to head out to Bergfield Park in Tyler for a little holiday fun.

The East Texas Food Bank is hosting the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast at 5:30 p.m. today.

It’s a free event and everyone is welcome. There is going to be a showing of the Charlie Brown Holiday Classic and a goody bag of treats and foods from the movie.

Organizers told East Texas News that there may even be a special guest in attendance.

“We are going to have a special guest I do believe,” said Rebecca Berkely with the East Texas Food Bank. Snoopy will be making an appearance, and we would also love for people that are coming out to maybe bring a plastic jar of peanut butter, so we are collecting that right now. It’s a great source of protein for people and that is something that they can do if they would like to give back tonight.”

The is the 11th year that East Texas Food Bank has hosted The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast. They canceled the event last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
American Eagle flight
American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light
Source: Gray News Media
Chapel Hill student died in 5-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31, superintendent confirms
Billy Chemirmir, 46.
Dallas man previously arrested in death of 81-year-old charged with killing 11 more elderly women

Latest News

The Tyler Junior College Trombone Choir performed at the Salvation Army Christmas Kick-Off....
WEBXTRA: Tyler Salvation Army kicks off its Kettle, Angel Tree drives
WEBXTRA: Tyler Salvation Army Christmas Kick-Off
WEBXTRA: Charlie Brown
WEBXTRA: Charlie Brown
State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola)
State Sen. Bryan Hughes announces plans to seek re-election