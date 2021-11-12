State Sen. Bryan Hughes announces plans to seek re-election

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Dist. 1 State Senator Bryan Hughes, (R-Mineola) announced his plans to run for re-election Friday morning. He will be seeking a third term as a state senator.

“I’m honored that so many are suggesting I run for Congress,” Hughes said in a tweet. “The Texas Senate is leading the country on so many issues that matter, and tomorrow morning, I’ll be filing for re-election to the Texas Senate.”

Hughes authored several high-profile bills during the last session of the Texas Legislature. State Senate District 1 includes all or parts of Bowie, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties.

Hughes currently serves as the chair of the State Affairs Committee, according to his bio on the senate.texas.gov website. He is also a member of the Education, Jurisprudence, Natural Resources & Economic Development, Nominations, Future of College Sports, and Special Redistricting committees.

Hughes has been a member of the Texas State Senate since 2017. Before that, he served as a state representative from 2003 to 2017.

An East Texas native, Hughes attended Tyler Junio College and the University of Texas at Tyler, his bio states. He went on to earn his law degree from Baylor University.

Later, Hughes worked as a clerk for U.S. District Judge William Steger. After he served with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Hughes went into private practice.

