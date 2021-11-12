Pumpkin blondies with white chocolate chips by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a fall recipe I’ve been using for at least eleven years. They’re easy to make and have all the fall flavors and scents most of us crave when it gets cool outside.

Pumpkin Blondies

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fresh nutmeg

1 teaspoon baking soda3/4 teaspoon salt2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar1 large egg2 teaspoons vanilla extract1 cup canned pumpkin puree1 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup cinnamon chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line bottom and sides of a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil, leaving an overhang on all sides.Spray with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, and salt.With an electric mixer, cream butter and both sugars until smooth. Beat in the egg and vanilla until well blended. Add the pumpkin puree. Reduce speed to low, and mix in the flour mixture until just combined. Don’t overmix. Stir in the white and cinnamon chips by hand.

Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan. Bake for about 35-40 minutes. The sides will pull away from the pan and brown a bit. Do the toothpick test, if it comes out clean. They are done. Cool completely in pan. Lift the blondies from the pan, using the foil. from pan. Peel off the foil and cut into squares.

If you like, you can drizzle with melted white chocolate or cream cheese icing, too.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.