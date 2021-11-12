NWS: 4 tornadoes spun out of overnight storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The National Weather Service office in Shreveport has confirmed that four tornadoes spun out of storms that raked across parts of the ArkLaTex overnight.

12:40 a.m.

First was a brief EF-0 tornado with winds of up to 70 mph that descended at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 nine miles south of Scottsville in south-central Harrison County, Texas. It caused minor tree damage along a path 50 yards wide and about a half mile long just southwest of Texas Highway 31. The tornado’s debris signature was visible on radar, the Weather Service reports.

Four tornadoes — two EF-1s and two EF-0s — spun out of a line of storms in less than two hours early the morning of Nov. 11, 2021. Two in East Texas were followed by two more in Northwest Louisiana. (Source: Jeff Castle/KSLA News 12)

12:51 a.m.

Next came a low-end EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 95 mph that touched down at 12:51 a.m. six miles south-southwest of Waskom, Texas, in rural southeastern Harrison County. It damaged trees along a path 50 yards wide and 2.6 miles long from Farm-to-Market Road 9 east to just before the state line. This tornado’s debris signature also was visible on radar.

(Source: Jeff Castle/KSLA News 12)

1:02 a.m.

A brief EF-1 tornado with winds of 86-110 mph snapped many large trees and uprooted a few others when it struck at 1:02 am. Thursday near East Pine Island Road off northern Cross Lake in Caddo Parish. It cut a path 100 yards wide and 0.17 of a mile long.

(Source: Jeff Castle/KSLA News 12)

2:06 a.m.

Lastly, a short-lived EF-0 tornado with winds of up to 70 mph sporadically downed several small trees and limbs when it quickly touched down at 2:06 a.m. Thursday along Louisiana Highway 783 in the area of Woodardville, an unincorporated community about five miles south of Ringgold in Bienville Parish. It was on the ground for 1.18 miles before lifting as it crossed U.S. Highway 371.

STORM DAMAGE REPORTS

Following are times and locations of damage as it was reported to the Weather Service’s Shreveport office:

12:57 a.m.: Trees down near Louisiana Highway 169 (Greenwood-Mooringsport Road) and Lowry Road six miles southwest of Blanchard

1 a.m.: Large tree across road near Louisiana Highway 157 at Red Land Road six miles northeast of Plain Dealing

1 a.m.: Trees on a home and several trees down on Pine Island Road three miles south-southwest of Blanchard

1 a.m.: Trees down in the 6500 block of North Lakeshore Drive four miles south of Blanchard

1:10 a.m.: Large tree blocks southbound lanes of Walker Road just south of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Shreveport

1:10 a.m.: Large tree limbs down near Dean Road at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport

1:20 a.m.: Fence blown down and siding on outbuilding damaged on Grover Place Drive in Grover Place Subdivision six miles south-southwest of Barksdale Air Force Base

1:35 a.m.: Large tree across Louisiana Highway 527 near Sunset Villa Drive 10 miles southeast of Barksdale Air Force Base

1:50 a.m.: Trees down near Beavers Nest subdivision along Louisiana Highway 169 between Buncombe Road and Providence Road four miles south of Greenwood

2:07 a.m.: Power lines down down near U.S. Highway 371 and Louisiana Highway 783 in Woodardville community five miles south of Ringgold

