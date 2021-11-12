East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 30s and 40s this morning.  Expect sunny skies today and light winds this morning that pick up out of the northwest this afternoon.  Temperatures will once again struggle to reach the lower 70s.  Winds die down overnight tonight with temperatures in the 30s and a light frost possible by early Saturday morning.  Sunny and much cooler on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s.  South and southwest winds pick up on Sunday, warming temperatures to near 70 degrees by afternoon.  Quiet weather continues into early next week with another chance for rain by Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Source: Gray News Media
Chapel Hill student died in 5-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31, superintendent confirms
American Eagle flight
American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light
Rusk County OEM is asking that the public please be very cautious of emergency vehicles in the...
Crews on scene of structure fire in Rusk County

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-12-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-12-21
Storms early the morning of Nov. 11, 2021, that spawned four tornadoes — two each in East Texas...
NWS: 4 tornadoes spun out of overnight storms
A nice Fall-Like 3 Day Period ahead.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
A nice Fall-Like 3 Day Period ahead.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips