Longview City Manager announces retirement in city council meeting

City Manager Keith Bonds announced that he will retire at the end of January 2022.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday evening at the Longview city council meeting City Manager Keith Bonds announced that he will retire at the end of January 2022.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Longview, Keith Bonds who has been serving as City Manager announced during the November 11th city council meeting that he plans to retire at the end of January 2022. Bonds has worked for the City of Longview since 1999 and has served as Longview’s City Manager since 2018, stated the post.

Bonds served in a variety of roles including Assistant City Manager, Director of Public Works, Director of Water Utilities, and Utility Engineer, before becoming City Manager.

Bonds worked twelve years for the City of Texarkana, before becoming City Manager.

Bonds is a Texas Licensed Professional Engineer with a B.S. degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University, stated the post.

“I grew up in the Longview area, so it’s been an honor to spend my career working for the community here in East Texas. I’ve been blessed to work with some wonderful and dedicated people who make this community a great place to live,” said Keith Bonds.

“We are so fortunate to have an organization filled with professionals who are experts in their field. I’m thankful for the support of Mayor Mack and the City Council and the confidence they have shown in me these last 4 years. The relationships I’ve developed with Council have made my job much easier and allowed the organization to be the best it could be.”

