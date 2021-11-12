Incarnate Word leaving Southland Conference to join WAC

DENVER – Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Jeff Hurd today announced a membership invitation issued by the conference’s Board of Directors to University of the Incarnate Word has been accepted effective July 1, 2022.

“UIW brings a stellar academic reputation, a balanced athletics program and a great geographic location to the WAC,” said WAC Commissioner Hurd. “The conference’s Board evaluated every aspect of UIW’s profile and know it is a great fit for the conference now and for years to come.”

The Cardinals come to the WAC from the Southland Conference and will expand the conference to 14 members, including eight FCS members, for the 2022-23 academic year.

“We are excited about the addition of Incarnate Word to the WAC,” said Tarleton State University President Dr. James Hurley. “They bring a rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence. In addition, it expands the WAC’s football footprint in Texas.”

UIW is the largest Catholic university in Texas and the fourth largest private university in Texas. With a beautiful main campus in San Antonio, UIW has locations throughout the city, and South and Central Texas as well as two campuses in Mexico and a European Study Center in Strasbourg, France. UIW was founded by and is a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.

“As we have witnessed over the past several months, division one athletics can be a changing landscape and with that change will come opportunity,” said UIW President Dr. Thomas M. Evans. “The University of the Incarnate Word is committed to prioritizing what is best for our student-athletes and the mission of the university. A move to the WAC at this time puts our student-athletes in the best position to succeed academically and competitively.’

The Cardinals will become the only member to sponsor all 20 sports in which the WAC sponsors. UIW has been an affiliate member of the WAC in men’s soccer since the Cardinals began the transition to NCAA Division I in 2014. Currently, the UIW football team is ranked 20th nationally and in line for an automatic qualification to the FCS playoffs.

“We want to thank the WAC Board of Directors, Commissioner Jeff Hurd and all the member institutions for the opportunity to join this prestigious league and we look forward to working with them to maintain and strengthen the level of sportsmanship and competition for which the WAC is known,” added Evans.

Incarnate Word will join the WAC at the same time as Southern Utah University, whose move to the league was announced on Jan. 14, 2021.

Additional Quotes

Grand Canyon University President Brian Mueller

“The Western Athletic Conference is determined to be one of the elite mid-major conferences in the country. Incarnate Word is a growing institution in one of the fastest growing markets in the country. This addition solidifies the WAC’s goal to be one of the nation’s strongest FCS football conferences.”

Utah Valley University President Dr. Astrid Tuminez

“I am delighted to have UIW in the WAC. Dr. Thomas Evans and his team bring aspiration, energy, and dynamism that align with all the members of the conference.”

UIW Athletic Director Richard Duran

“We are excited to be joining the WAC. This will raise the profile of all our sports teams and give our student-athletes a chance to compete on a different level. We consistently ask our students to be champions in the classroom, the community and in competition. This move will provide them the opportunity to do just that.”

