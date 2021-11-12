Gilmer woman dies in Upshur County crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a woman died in a fatal crash on Thursday morning west of Gilmer.

At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-852, approximately 5.4 miles west of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2005 Nissan Frontier was traveling west on FM-852 at an unsafe speed. While in a curve in the roadway, the driver crossed the center stripe into the eastbound lanes and then overcorrected to the right causing the vehicle to go into a side skid and off the road to the north.

The driver, Judy Henderson, 64, of Gilmer was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

