East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gilmer woman dies in Upshur County crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a woman died in a fatal crash on Thursday morning west of Gilmer.

At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-852, approximately 5.4 miles west of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County. 

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2005 Nissan Frontier was traveling west on FM-852 at an unsafe speed. While in a curve in the roadway, the driver crossed the center stripe into the eastbound lanes and then overcorrected to the right causing the vehicle to go into a side skid and off the road to the north.

The driver, Judy Henderson, 64, of Gilmer was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Source: Gray News Media
Chapel Hill student died in 5-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31, superintendent confirms
American Eagle flight
American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light
Billy Chemirmir, 46.
Dallas man previously arrested in death of 81-year-old charged with killing 11 more elderly women

Latest News

City Manager Keith Bonds announced that he will retire at the end of January 2022.
Longview City Manager announces retirement in city council meeting
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today
Billy Chemirmir, 46.
Dallas man previously arrested in death of 81-year-old charged with killing 11 more elderly women
Veterans Day remembrance at Longview's Teague Park
With no official observance, Longview residents deliver their own Veterans Day honors