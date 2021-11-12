Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. You may not notice it this afternoon, but a cold front will quickly move through East Texas and is set to bring some pretty chilly temperatures for a day or so. Northwest winds will pick up a bit behind the cold front and will be breezy at times later this afternoon and early in the evening. These winds will help usher in some cooler temperatures by tonight, so you will want to bring the light jacket if you are planning on attending any area high school football games. Temps get even chillier by tomorrow morning with most of us waking up in the upper 30s to start out our Saturday. A few cold spots could trend even colder, so it would be a really good idea to bring in or wrap any outdoor plans, and PLEASE bring in the outdoor pets. If you are cold, they are cold. Beautiful blue skies and sunshine reigns supreme in East Texas over the weekend as temperatures remain cool on Saturday but will trend slightly warmer on Sunday before yet another weak cold front slides through East Texas. A warm front will lift north through the area by Monday afternoon and will be followed by some very breezy southerly winds and much warmer temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will allow the muggy meter to climb up quickly in East Texas and will increase the chance for rain late Wednesday and early Thursday when yet another cold front moves through East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.