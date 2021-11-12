East Texas Now Business Break
Former Tyler mayor inducted into University of Texas school of business hall of fame

Texas senator Kevin Eltife weighs in on Republican presidential primaries race.
Texas senator Kevin Eltife weighs in on Republican presidential primaries race. (Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kevin Eltife, a longtime businessman who has served Tyler and Texas as an elected and appointed leader, was recently inducted into the McCombs School of Business Hall of Fame. Eltife earned his business degree from UT Austin in 1981 and attributes his success to his alma mater.

“My education at the McCombs School of Business and the vast array of opportunities provided to me through UT Austin gave me the foundation for my career and my commitment to public service,” Eltife said. “I’m honored and humbled by this recognition.”

Eltife dedicated his award to his late mother, who he says instilled in him strong values and lessons on treating all individuals with dignity and respect.

The owner and founder of Eltife Properties, Ltd., Eltife has served on the UT System Board of Regents since 2017 and was recently reappointed to a six-year term by Gov. Greg Abbott. Prior to his tenure on the Board of Regents, he was elected state senator, Tyler mayor and Tyler city councilman. He also was appointed as a member the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

“We welcome Kevin into a group of other amazing inductees,” Texas McCombs Dean Lil Mills said. “Our goal at McCombs is to foster principled leaders, and clearly Kevin, along with our other inductees, has exemplified incredible leadership serving on the Board of Regents and as an esteemed business leader. We are thrilled to honor them all and their groundbreaking work.”

The McCombs Hall of Fame honors individuals who display exceptional service to education and human betterment and for distinguished contributions to the university

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

