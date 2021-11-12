Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Plenty of sunshine is expected through the upcoming weekend. A very chilly start to the weekend with some patchy frost possible. Temperatures in the lower 60s on Saturday, warming into the lower 70s on Sunday. No frost on Sunday morning as low temperatures drop into the lower to middle 40s. A weak cold front passes late on Sunday, but not a lot of cold air is expected. A warm front on Monday which will warm temperatures up through mid-week...maybe into the upper 70s/lower 80s on Wednesday afternoon. A weak cold front on Thursday morning allows for a few showers to occur and will cool temperatures down a bit. Even cooler on Friday of next week with just a few showers even possible. Enjoy your weekend.

