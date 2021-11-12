East Texas Now Business Break
Dry and chilly conditions tonight for games

Red Zone Forecast(KLTV)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather In The RED ZONE for this evening’s contests.

Skies will be clear... Temperatures will be chilly, and falling... Wind will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph through halftime, then NW at 10 for the remainder of the games. No rain is forecast as no clouds are forecast. Good Luck to all throughout the playoff season.

WATCH: Harmony’s Brayden Phillips catches 23-yard pass for touchdown against Daingerfield
