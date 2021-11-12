Drs. Ed, Patton discuss vaccines, masks, holiday gatherings, variants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Theresa Patton, an ob/GYN, joined Jeremy G. Butler on East Texas Now to answer viewer questions.

Dr. Ed said “you can be fully vaccinated, have the virus in you and be asymptomatic” and be able to spread the virus. He said wearing a mask is a public health issue to minimize the risk of spreading the virus. He said, “there is science behind this, that’s not politics”.

Dr. Patton and Dr. Ed were in agreement that the concept of herd immunity was based on the original strain of COVID-19 and the virus has now evolved into more contagious strains. There is still a risk from variants and now the Columbian variant accounts for 40% of all new cases according to Dr. Ed.

Dr. Patton said she finds the scariest thing about this virus is that it’s much more infectious than the flu. She said the virus is highly unpredictable and that 50% of the children that were hospitalized with COVID-19 did not have high-risk factors.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.