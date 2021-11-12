DPS troopers investigating fatal Upshur County crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are at the scene of a fatal wreck that occurred near the intersection of State Highway 300 and FM 726 Friday morning.

The wreck occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Jean Dark, a DPS spokeswoman. It appears as though it involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger car.

At least one person died in the crash. A medical helicopter airlifted one of the victims to a local hospital.

Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726 (KLTV)

Northbound traffic is blocked on SH 300, and one lane is open on the southbound side of the road. DPS troopers are diverting some motorists to FM 726.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area as emergency responders work to secure the scene,” Dark said. ‘More information will be released as it becomes available.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.