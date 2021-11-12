East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DPS troopers investigating fatal Upshur County crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are at the scene of a fatal wreck that occurred near the intersection of State Highway 300 and FM 726 Friday morning.

The wreck occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Jean Dark, a DPS spokeswoman. It appears as though it involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger car.

At least one person died in the crash. A medical helicopter airlifted one of the victims to a local hospital.

Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726(KLTV)

Northbound traffic is blocked on SH 300, and one lane is open on the southbound side of the road. DPS troopers are diverting some motorists to FM 726.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area as emergency responders work to secure the scene,” Dark said. ‘More information will be released as it becomes available.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Source: Gray News Media
Chapel Hill student died in 5-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31, superintendent confirms
American Eagle flight
American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light
Billy Chemirmir, 46.
Dallas man previously arrested in death of 81-year-old charged with killing 11 more elderly women

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Upshur County fatal wreck
Gilmer woman dies in Upshur County crash
City Manager Keith Bonds
Longview City Manager announces retirement in city council meeting
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today