East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Armed robber in Killeen hits two convenience stores within 10 minutes

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a series...
Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a series of armed robberies involving a man wearing a ski mask, an Adidas track jacket and gray sweatpants.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a series of armed robberies involving a man wearing a ski mask who struck two convenience stores within 10 minutes Thursday night.

The first armed robbery happened at around 9:21 p.m. on November 11 at a store located at 2000 Trimmier Road.

Police said the suspect, recorded on surveillance cameras, was described as an African-American man wearing a ski mask, a black Adidas jacket with a gray hood over his head, and gray sweatpants.

The man, armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a series...
Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a series of armed robberies involving a man wearing a ski mask, an Adidas track jacket and gray sweatpants.(Killeen Police Department)

About ten minutes later at 9:31 p.m., police officers responded to an aggravated robbery at a business at 1000 S WS Young Drive in. The same suspect, wearing the same clothing and mask while wielding a gun, also robbed the store at gunpoint, police said.

The suspect is about 5′10″ tall, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this series of aggravated robberies, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen
Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726
DPS troopers investigating fatal Upshur County crash
American Eagle flight
American Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at East Texas Regional Airport due to warning light
Source: Gray News Media
Chapel Hill student died in 5-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31, superintendent confirms

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Lufkin and Nacogdoches Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The Tyler Junior College Trombone Choir performed at the Salvation Army Christmas Kick-Off....
WEBXTRA: Tyler Salvation Army kicks off its Kettle, Angel Tree drives
WEBXTRA: Tyler Salvation Army Christmas Kick-Off
WEBXTRA: Charlie Brown
WEBXTRA: East Texas Food Bank hosting Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast
WEBXTRA: Charlie Brown
WEBXTRA: Charlie Brown