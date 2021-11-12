1 person dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer woman died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger car that occurred in Upshur County Friday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a two-vehicle crash at about 8:36 a.m. Friday. The wreck occurred at the intersection of State Highway 300 and FM 726 in Upshur County.

The preliminary crash report shows that Regena D. Avila, 52, was driving a 2003 Toyota Avalon west on FM 726 when she ran the stop sign at the intersection of SH 300. A 2014 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling northwest on SH 310 struck the Avalon.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes pronounced Avila dead at the scene. Avila’s body was taken to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer. A passenger in Avila’s vehicle, Aaron L. Dorsey, 32, of Gilmer, was taken to UT Health East Texas - Tyler, where he was listed in critical condition.

Allen Scott Jr. 48, of Kilgore, the driver of the Peterbilt was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.

Upshur Co: State Highway 300 and FM 726 (KLTV)

