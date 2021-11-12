East Texas Now Business Break
1 killed, 1 injured in explosion at X-FAB in North Lubbock

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - X-FAB says one person has died and another has been injured in an explosion at their facility in North Lubbock.

They’re describing it as “a flash explosion during maintenance on the DI water system” but they say “it did not result in a fire onsite.”

The injured person does not have life-threatening injuries and the company says there is “no reason to suspect any additional risk to employees or the site.”

Manufacturing operations have ceased until investigation and repairs are complete.

Crews responded around 9 a.m. Friday morning to the manufacturing plant located at 2301 North University.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

