WEBXTRA: Camp V pays tribute to the Tomb of Unknown Soldier Centennial

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This Veterans Day, Camp V is paying tribute to the Centennial of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in memory of all deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified.

Joanna Regan, a regent with the Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, shared the origin of the Tomb of the Uknown Soldier with KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti.

