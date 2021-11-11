WEBXTRA: Camp V pays tribute to the Tomb of Unknown Soldier Centennial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This Veterans Day, Camp V is paying tribute to the Centennial of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in memory of all deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified.

Joanna Regan, a regent with the Mary Tyler Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, shared the origin of the Tomb of the Uknown Soldier with KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.