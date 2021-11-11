VFW Post 1799 encourages us to honor veterans by looking up

East Texas Now Business Break
VFW Post honors veterans and shares their stories with personalized ceiling tiles
By Sydney Shadrix
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many of us know a veteran. But, do we really know their story?

VFW Post 1799 in Tyler is working to help us learn.

They’re honoring veterans- both living and those who have passed away- with ceiling tiles. And through the tiles, they’re teaching us more about the time our veterans spent serving our country.

“We all know each other as ‘I was in the Navy’ or “He was in the Army,’ ‘He was in the Air Force.’ And we all tell stories. But not exactly about what our job was or what medals we got or what ribbons we got,” says Doug Hannah, a Navy veteran and a member of VFW Post 1799. “So it’s kind of a cool way to point that ribbon out or point that medal out and explain it.”

For many, the ceilings are also a way to remember family members who served.

“They’re just a great way to remember our current veterans and then those that have already passed,” says Amanda Warren.

She is an auxiliary unit member at the post. Two of her uncles are honored with tiles. One was a World War II veteran, and the other, Horace Johnson, was a Vietnam veteran and former principal of Tyler Legacy High School.

The post is also working on making tiles for all of the commanders of VFW Post 1799, dating back to 1942.

“Doing all this research, and having these tiles, and finding out the amazing history that our little post has is pretty amazing,” says Hannah.

And as the post works to ensure that the veterans who have passed are never forgotten, they’re also making sure that the current members are recognized for their service, as well.

“I sit below mine 99 percent of the time. So it’s a great honor to be able to point up and say ‘This is what I did,’ and kind of brag about it a little bit,” says Hannah.

VFW Post 1799 is open to the pubic. If you’re interested in a tile for yourself or a veteran you know, all you have to do is reach out to the post.


