TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck congesting traffic at W. Grande and Old Grande in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two vehicles were involved in a wreck in South Tyler Wednesday.

The wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Old Grande at W. Grande. It involved two vehicles and the roadway is blocked while first responders work to clear the wreck.

EMS is also at the scene. Onlookers say they had a difficult time reaching the wreck due to heavy traffic.

Please avoid the area.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. (KLTV/Christian Terry)

