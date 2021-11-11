TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck congesting traffic at W. Grande and Old Grande in Tyler
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two vehicles were involved in a wreck in South Tyler Wednesday.
The wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Old Grande at W. Grande. It involved two vehicles and the roadway is blocked while first responders work to clear the wreck.
EMS is also at the scene. Onlookers say they had a difficult time reaching the wreck due to heavy traffic.
Please avoid the area.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.