Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Veteran’s Day, East Texas! It certainly was loud last night as showers and storms rolled through East Texas. Thankfully the last of the rain has finally pushed out of the area and we can appreciate a very nice forecast for Veteran’s Day. Nothing but sunshine in the skies this afternoon as clouds continue to clear out of the area. Northerly winds will be breezy at times as highs warm into the lower 70s across most of the area. Skies remain clear and quiet tonight and throughout the day tomorrow, even as another weak cold front quickly pushes through East Texas. No rain expected with this second frontal passage, but it will help usher in some cooler air by the weekend, dropping morning lows into the upper 30s and keeping highs nice and mild in the lower 60s for Saturday. We’ll see a quick warm up on Sunday with highs rebounding back into the upper 60s to lower 70s before yet another weak front quickly runs through East Texas. This front will not stop our warming trend unfortunately, so expect highs to remain in the lower 70s on Monday. Southerly winds really pick up the pace on Tuesday and Wednesday which will help temperatures to jump into the upper 70s by next Wednesday, as well as add plenty more humidity to East Texas ahead of another, stronger cold front which is expected to arrive in East Texas by next Thursday. All in all, today is shaping up to be a beautiful, comfortable, and breezy day. Please remember what today is all about and thank a veteran if you can. We certainly appreciate everything our past and active service members have done to keep us and our country free!

