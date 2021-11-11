East Texas Now Business Break
Suicide prevention group supports East Texas veterans and families

By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Together With Veterans Pineywoods is the newest organization of its kind in Deep East Texas.

Veterans reached out to the national group to form a chapter. Its main focus is suicide prevention and awareness among veterans.

Nationwide, suicide by veterans has dropped from 22 a day to 17 a day according to Dr. Sydney Kroll, a licensed clinical psychologist. She’s working with veterans to establish the chapter.

The chapter recently received its non-profit status, along with $40,000 seed money. The funding will be used primarily for education and outreach. Volunteers will oversee the group, rather than hiring an executive director.

Donna McCollum visited with Dr. Kroll to learn how veterans and the community can get involved with Together With Veterans Pineywoods.

For more information visit twvpwoods.com.

