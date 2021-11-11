East Texas Now Business Break
Rudder takes on Marshall in first ever playoff game

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will make history Friday night facing Marshall in the first playoff game in program history. The Rangers finished third in district 10-5A Division 2 with a 3-3 record.

Hitting the road to face Marshall will be a tough test for Rudder but the Rangers feel prepared for that challenge after going through a tough district schedule. “We feel like we are coming from a district that has a lot of great football teams so we feel like we’re battle tested,” said Rudder head coach Eric Ezar. “They have a really good defense and have a good running back so we’re going to have our hands full but hey we’re just excited to have a chance to go out to Marshall and we feel like we’re ready just because of all the district opponents we faced so far.”

Rudder and Marshall are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 Friday night at Maverick Stadium.

Longview business owner overcomes adversity to share Christmas spirit

